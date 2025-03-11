Open Menu

DPO Tank Takes Steps For Strengthening Police Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan is pursuing an effective roadmap for bringing about improvement as well as ensuring welfare of district police.

As part of a multi-pronged strategy, a police spokesman said modern facilities were being provided to police stations, posts, offices, and accommodation for personnel besides focusing on strengthening the infrastructure.

He said these various developmental and welfare projects are being rapidly completed would help modernize the police force.

Similarly, he said effective measures were being made to enhance the professional skills of the personnel.

He quoted the DPO as having said that it is among top priorities to provide the best facilities to the police force for the protection of the public's life, property, and honor.

“ Without the welfare of the police personnel, the establishment of a stable and strong force is not possible, which is why we are pursuing all necessary steps," he added.

Residents and social circles have expressed hope that these initiatives will not only strengthen the police force leading to ensuring durable peace in the area.

