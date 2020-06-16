UrduPoint.com
DPO Tank Urges Media To Play Role In Creating Drugs-free Society

District police officer Muhammad Arif on Tuesday urged media to play role in raising awareness about impact of drugs on the youth's lives

Talking to media persons in the District Press Club, the DPO reiterated that local journalists should utilize all out efforts for the safety of life citizens by raising awareness about negative impact of drugs.

He said that preventing youth of the society from indulging into drug use was big challenge which could be met through media campaign. DPO informed that a cleanup operation to eliminate drugs trafficking from the society was also on card.

The senior official of the police department was accompanied by DSP Rural Muhammad Iqbal Baloch on this occasion.

DPO stated that checking and surveillance process had begun at all the exit and entry points of the district to keep eye on antisocial elements for ensuring durable peace in the area.

DPO lauded responsible and constructive role of Tank Press Club in highlighting public issues with suggestions ,adding he would be grateful if black sheep in the rank of police force were pointed out by the media in the interest of public service .

He directed police jawan performing duty in lock-down hours to respect to masses and avoid any maltreatment to individuals.

