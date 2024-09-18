DPO Tank visits check post to review security situation

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan Wednesday visited various check posts and reviewed the overall security situation keeping in view the prevailing threats.

He inspected the security arrangements there made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The DPO issued directions for further improving security arrangements at the check post and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He directed to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.

Aslam Nawaz Khan said that the morale of the Tank Police is high and more prepared than ever for all kinds of situations. Police force capable of foiling nefarious designs of anti-state elements and eradicate terrorism from the district, he added.

Aslam also stressed the importance of polite behavior to foster an atmosphere of trust with the public, while ensuring that all legitimate concerns of citizens are addressed.