DPO Tank Visits Check Post To Review Security Situation
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan Wednesday visited various check posts and reviewed the overall security situation keeping in view the prevailing threats.
He inspected the security arrangements there made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.
The DPO issued directions for further improving security arrangements at the check post and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.
He directed to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.
Aslam Nawaz Khan said that the morale of the Tank Police is high and more prepared than ever for all kinds of situations. Police force capable of foiling nefarious designs of anti-state elements and eradicate terrorism from the district, he added.
He instructed officers to maintain vigilance over suspicious persons and to use all available resources to uphold law and order.
Aslam also stressed the importance of polite behavior to foster an atmosphere of trust with the public, while ensuring that all legitimate concerns of citizens are addressed.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews arrangements for MDCAT35 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to resolve industry's issues; Rana Mashhood38 seconds ago
-
Authorities directed to remove encroachments from all city roads41 seconds ago
-
CM launches portal to address public grievances11 minutes ago
-
DC visits various places to inspect ongoing projects11 minutes ago
-
NUML organizes seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi PBUH21 minutes ago
-
12 dead,1,675 injured in Punjab road accidents21 minutes ago
-
Kid drowns in canal21 minutes ago
-
Khushall Khattak University announces schedule for MS, PhD21 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes chicken vehicle, 200kg dead chickens discarded31 minutes ago
-
CM orders crackdown on overcharging transporters31 minutes ago
-
Minister felicitates on excellent Eid Milad arrangements31 minutes ago