DPO Tank Visits Check Posts To Review Security Measures For Polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

DPO Tank visits check posts to review security measures for polio drive

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed on Friday visited Police Station City and various check posts to review security measures for the ongoing polio campaign in the district.

During the visit, he met with cops and instructed them to ensure that the security plan was implemented in letter and spirit in order to conduct a polio drive in a peaceful environment.

He also met with cops and discussed various matters pertaining to security. He checked records and instructed the policemen to take all possible measures for protecting life and property of citizens.

However, he said all safety and precautionary measures for their own safety should also be ensured.

The DPO said that they should keep a close eye on suspected people but they behave politely to improve the atmosphere of trust.

He said that all possible measures should be taken for resolving legitimate problems of the citizens.

In this regard, all legal assistance should be provided to them.

