DPO Tank visits check posts to review security measures

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan visited various check posts and reviewed the overall security situation keeping in view the prevailing threats.

The district police chief visited Shaheed Sami Ullah check post and different routes of Tank city along with the SP Investigation Nasir Khan and SHO Police Station SMA Sher Afzal, where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the check posts and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.

However, he said all safety and precautionary measures for their own safety should also be ensured.

The DPO said that they should keep a close eye on suspected people but they behave politely to improve the atmosphere of trust.

He said that all possible measures should be taken for resolving legitimate problems of the citizens.