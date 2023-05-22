UrduPoint.com

DPO Tank Visits DHQ Hospital Dera To Enquire After Injured Policeman

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmad has paid a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ismail Khan where he enquired about the health of a policeman who got injured in a Tank Grenade attack last Friday.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO enquired after the health of injured constable Jameel who got seriously injured in a Grenade attack which targeted a police van in Tank on May 19.

It is worth mentioning here that a passerby was killed and 22 people including two cops were injured in the said attack and followed by an exchange of fire between the police and terrorists.

During the visit, the DPO also met with the hospital's management and asked them to ensure the provision of best medical treatment to the injured.

He commended the valour and courage of the policeman and prayed for his early recovery.

Moreover, on his return from Dera Ismail Khan, the district police chief also visited Shaheed Sami Ullah and Shaheed Hasan Khan Check posts keeping in view the prevailing security situation where he inspected the overall security situation, construction work, and cleanliness condition.

He asked the policeman on duty to perform their duties honestly and courageously by ensuring their own safety.

He advised them to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets, and helmets, avoid unnecessary use of mobile phones, and showing full discipline while performing duties. He asked them to be alert all the time.

He said the citizens must be treated in a friendly manner by the police and the safety of the life and property of the people should be ensured.

