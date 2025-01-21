Open Menu

DPO Tank Visits Gul Imam Police Station, Chowki

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM

DPO Tank visits Gul Imam Police Station, Chowki

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan on Tuesday visited Gul Imam Police Station and Chowki Gul Imam and inspected the security arrangements.

According to police spokesmen, the DPO along with DSP Rural Syed Marjan Khan paid this visit following the prevailing law and order situation and recent security threats.

During the visit, the DPO examined government buildings, police lockups and records.

The district police chief thoroughly assessed the security arrangements a the police station and chowki.

He instructed the personnel at both the police station and the post to chowki to remain vigilant and to further strengthen security measures in light of current circumstances.

He stressed the need for promoting community policing and encouraged greater cooperation between the police and the public.

He asked the on duty personnel to ensure effective and positive use of their weapons.

The DPO instructed them to ensure their own safety while performing duties, saying, the use of bullet proof jackets and helmets must be ensured.

Furthermore, he asked the police officers and personnel to listen to public issues seriously and resolve the genuine issue without any delay.

On this occasion, the DPO also listened to the issues being faced by the policemen, saying that all available resources would be utilized for the welfare of policemen.

