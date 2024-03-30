DPO Tank visits martyred cop’s house

District Police Officer Tank Abdus Salam Khalid offered condolence to the family of a martyred cop at Garra Budha village on Saturday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer Tank Abdus Salam Khalid offered condolence to the family of a martyred cop at Garra Budha village on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that the DPO visited the house of Police constable Akbar Ali who had been martyred the other day, met the family members there, and offered fateha for the soul of the martyr.

The DPO assured his family members of continued support of the police department and said, that when these defenders of the nation sacrifice their lives for their soil and people, they are not dead, they are alive, and their services are always remembered by living nations.

He vowed to continue the war against terrorism till the complete elimination of this menace from the area. Due to the excellent actions of the police, the miscreants are hiding now, but they will not be forgiven in any case, he added. “

He urged the top police officials to take special care of the families of martyred policemen and utilize all resources for their welfare. They should not be left alone under any circumstances.