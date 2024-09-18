DPO Tank visits Police Lines to review security arrangements

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan on Wednesday visited police Lines and reviewed security arrangements given the prevailing security situation.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO visited various sections of the police Lines and thoroughly inspected security measures including barricades, surveillance system and cleanliness.

He also reviewed the performance of police personnel and commended the police officers and personnel present on the site for fulfilling their duties with utmost honesty and courage.

He directed policemen to use bulletproof jackets and helmets, to avoid unnecessary use of mobile phones during duty.

He urged them to demonstrate discipline, adopt precautionary measures, and always remain alert.

They were also directed to interact with citizens in a friendly manner, ensuring the protection of their lives, property, and dignity