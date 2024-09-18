DPO Tank Visits Police Lines To Review Security Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan on Wednesday visited police Lines and reviewed security arrangements given the prevailing security situation.
According to a police spokesman, the DPO visited various sections of the police Lines and thoroughly inspected security measures including barricades, surveillance system and cleanliness.
He also reviewed the performance of police personnel and commended the police officers and personnel present on the site for fulfilling their duties with utmost honesty and courage.
He directed policemen to use bulletproof jackets and helmets, to avoid unnecessary use of mobile phones during duty.
He urged them to demonstrate discipline, adopt precautionary measures, and always remain alert.
They were also directed to interact with citizens in a friendly manner, ensuring the protection of their lives, property, and dignity
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE Hyderabad announces date for submission of enrolment forms1 minute ago
-
Karachi Police arrest three in auto-theft case, recover stolen vehicle1 minute ago
-
KU declares results of Associate Degree in Arts annual exam 20231 minute ago
-
Economic justice for fragile strata of society demanded11 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue spray campaign initiated in five affected districts across KP11 minutes ago
-
President rejects IIOJK Legislative Assembly polls11 minutes ago
-
RDA demolishes warehouse, two under construction markets; seals 3 illegal markets12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers19 minutes ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC sends 2 main accused to jail on judicial remand21 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on begging; 23 arrested22 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasises quality research in medical institutions41 minutes ago
-
New welfare program for police termed a revolution step52 minutes ago