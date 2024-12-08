DPO Tank Visits Police Station, Check Posts To Review Security Measures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan visited Police Station Jandola and various check posts to review the overall security situation and checked the documentary records besides meeting the officials there.
According to the police spokesman, During the visit, the DPO made a detailed review of the security arrangements of the Police Station Jandola. DSP Jandola Sharifullah Khan was also present on the occasion.
The DPO inspected the steps taken by the police to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property. He directed that security measures be further improved.
He directed to tighten surveillance at all entry and exit points, especially emphasizing the need to make the additional patrol system more active at sensitive locations.
In addition, DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan organized a special meeting with police personnel at Jandola police station in which he directly interacted with the police personnel and listened to their problems, which included lack of facilities, unavailability of resources, and professional issues, on which DPO Tank issued orders on the spot for their immediate resolution.
District Police Officer Tank also visited the check posts and directly interacted with the in-charges there and urged them to be ready for immediate and effective response to unusual situations.
He appreciated the performance of the police force and encouraged them, saying that the protection of life and property of the public is their first responsibility.
The DPO said that they should keep a close eye on suspected people but they behave politely to improve the atmosphere of trust.
He said that all possible measures should be taken for resolving legitimate problems of the citizens.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL cuts five more meters over violations2 minutes ago
-
Newly established Lab prepares stock of viable, suitable seed for upcoming spring plantation season2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food exporters extend Malaysia tour amid strong response2 minutes ago
-
ACE recovers Rs 612m, arrests 58 individuals12 minutes ago
-
One held with pistol12 minutes ago
-
Encroachment, Illegal bus stands disrupt smooth flow of traffic12 minutes ago
-
CM leaves for 8-day official visit to China22 minutes ago
-
Plan to introduce child emergency facilities in district hospitals in Punjab22 minutes ago
-
ICT hospitals directed to release dead bodies of deceased patients immediately32 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah felicitates new elected President & bar office bearers1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers over 300 kg drugs in seven operations2 hours ago
-
Snowfall spells cheer for Pakistan's tourism industry, top tourist destinations: report2 hours ago