DPO Tank visits police station, check posts to review security measures

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan visited Police Station Jandola and various check posts to review the overall security situation and checked the documentary records besides meeting the officials there.

According to the police spokesman, During the visit, the DPO made a detailed review of the security arrangements of the Police Station Jandola. DSP Jandola Sharifullah Khan was also present on the occasion.

The DPO inspected the steps taken by the police to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property. He directed that security measures be further improved.

He directed to tighten surveillance at all entry and exit points, especially emphasizing the need to make the additional patrol system more active at sensitive locations.

In addition, DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan organized a special meeting with police personnel at Jandola police station in which he directly interacted with the police personnel and listened to their problems, which included lack of facilities, unavailability of resources, and professional issues, on which DPO Tank issued orders on the spot for their immediate resolution.

District Police Officer Tank also visited the check posts and directly interacted with the in-charges there and urged them to be ready for immediate and effective response to unusual situations.

He appreciated the performance of the police force and encouraged them, saying that the protection of life and property of the public is their first responsibility.

The DPO said that they should keep a close eye on suspected people but they behave politely to improve the atmosphere of trust.

He said that all possible measures should be taken for resolving legitimate problems of the citizens.