DPO Tank Visits Police Stations, Check Posts To Review Security Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 09:35 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan visited various Police stations, check posts and different places of the city to review the overall security situation keeping in view the prevailing threats.
The district police chief visited different check posts where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.
The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the check posts and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.
He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.
The district police chief also visited various Police Stations where he inspected the security arrangements.
The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station.
He asked them to closely watch suspicious persons to maintain the law and order situation.
The DPO expressed satisfaction with security arrangements and said the bravery and courage of the Tank police against the menace of terrorism was admirable.
