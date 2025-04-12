DPO Tank Visits Various Police Check Posts
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Saturday visited various check posts along with military officials where he closely reviewed the overall security arrangements.
According to the police spokesman, the DPO visited Gomal, Gardavi and Korr check posts.
On this occasion, DPO Tank inspected the performance of the policemen present at each location and observed the security measures in detail.
Similarly, DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to officers and jawans who demonstrated diligence, dedication and ensured excellent security arrangements in the performance of their duties.
On the occasion the DPO said that while appreciating the performance of police officers clarified that the performance and professionalism of police officers and personnel are being monitored, he added that police officers and personnel with good performance will be encouraged.
He said that the process of accountability will be continued in the police force.
DPO Tank directed the police officers and personnel to demonstrate full vigilance and professional responsibility during security duty so that the sense of trust and security among the public is further strengthened.
