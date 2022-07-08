UrduPoint.com

DPO Terms Martyrs Of KP Police As Heroes Of Department

Published July 08, 2022

DPO terms martyrs of KP Police as heroes of department

District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (Retd) Najam ul Hasnain Liaqat on Friday said the martyrs of the police who rendered their lives for maintaining law and order and fighting against terrorism were the heroes of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (Retd) Najam ul Hasnain Liaqat on Friday said the martyrs of the police who rendered their lives for maintaining law and order and fighting against terrorism were the heroes of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He stated this in a condolence message to the families of the martyrs of traffic police who were targeted in a recent terrorist incident occurred near Ratta Kulachi fruit and vegetable market in the precincts of Sadar police station.

The DPO said the families of martyrs should not consider themselves alone at any time.

The DPO said that a martyr never dies.

"We will not leave the families of the martyrs alone in any hour of need. The families of the martyrs can contact the Martyrs Police Desk or directly to me in case of any problem."On the directions of DPO, DSP Headquarters Syed Asghar Ali Shah and in-charge Traffic Inspector Izzat Khan visited the homes of both the martyrs of traffic police including TO Shaukat Ali and Constable Habibullah. They condoled with the families of martyred and prayed for the departed souls.

More Stories From Pakistan

