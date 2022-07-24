UrduPoint.com

DPO To Ensure Best Security Arrangements During Muharram: DPO

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Atta-Ur-Rehman said that best security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram to maintain peace in the district.

During his visit of different routes of mourning processions along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed on Sunday, the district police officer said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram and barbed wire would be installed at mourning procession routes.

He said that parking would be made 300 meter away from Imambargs and warned officers concerned that no negligence would be tolerated in security arrangements otherwise strict action would be taken against them under zero tolerance policy.

He directed police officers to build coordination between police, caretakers of Imambargs, Ulemas and traders to maintain peace during Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed said that tight monitoring of security arrangements would be ensured though installing CCTV cameras at all four Tehsils of the district. He urged Ulemas to play their role in making Muharram peaceful.

