DPO To Hold Open Court On Daily Basis
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:58 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) would hold open court proceeding for two hours on daily basis here, police spokesman said Tuesday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) would hold open court proceeding for two hours on daily basis here, police spokesman said Tuesday.
Hassan Iqbal would hear people's problems from 12 pm to 2 pm and issue order on complaints of immediate nature on the spot.
Earlier, DPO conducted open court on every Friday, once a week. Police employees used to present their problems before DPO.
Hassan Iqbal said he would leave no stone unturned to help out commoners without any hinderence.