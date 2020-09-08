DPO to hold open court on daily basis

District Police Officer (DPO) would hold open court proceeding for two hours on daily basis here, police spokesman said Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) would hold open court proceeding for two hours on daily basis here, police spokesman said Tuesday.

Hassan Iqbal would hear people's problems from 12 pm to 2 pm and issue order on complaints of immediate nature on the spot.

Earlier, DPO conducted open court on every Friday, once a week. Police employees used to present their problems before DPO.

Hassan Iqbal said he would leave no stone unturned to help out commoners without any hinderence.