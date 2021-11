SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hassan Omar Saeed Malik will hold an open kutchehry (court) at Saddar Police Station, Pasrur, here on Tuesday (Nov 16, 2021).

A police spokesperson told APP that the DPO would listen to the public complaints and issue orders on complaints of immediate nature on-the-spot.