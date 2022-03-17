UrduPoint.com

DPO To Hold Open Kutchery On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 04:43 PM

DPO to hold open kutchery on Friday

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal will address an 'open kutchery' at Rangpura Police Station here on Friday (March 18)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal will address an 'open kutchery' at Rangpura Police Station here on Friday (March 18).

A police spokesperson told APP that District Police Officer (DPO) will listen to public grievances and issue order on complaints of immediate nature on the spot.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sialkot March

Recent Stories

Parveen Sarwar inaugurates exhibition 'WEXNET 2022 ..

Parveen Sarwar inaugurates exhibition 'WEXNET 2022'

4 minutes ago
 Opposition using unconstitutional tactics: Shahbaz ..

Opposition using unconstitutional tactics: Shahbaz Gill

4 minutes ago
 In one-day series, Bangladesh seek to end S.Africa ..

In one-day series, Bangladesh seek to end S.Africa drought

4 minutes ago
 Govt adopting environment friendly approach for ne ..

Govt adopting environment friendly approach for new urban projects: PM

27 minutes ago
 Oil surges on Russia tensions

Oil surges on Russia tensions

8 minutes ago
 Holi festival celebrates across northern Sindh

Holi festival celebrates across northern Sindh

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>