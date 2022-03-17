DPO to hold open kutchery on Friday

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal will address an 'open kutchery' at Rangpura Police Station here on Friday (March 18)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal will address an 'open kutchery' at Rangpura Police Station here on Friday (March 18).

A police spokesperson told APP that District Police Officer (DPO) will listen to public grievances and issue order on complaints of immediate nature on the spot.