DPO Torghar Chairs Monthly Crime, Security Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Torghar Syed Mukhtar Shah Sunday chaired the monthly crime and security review meeting which was attended by SHOs, check posts in-charges, and investigation officers from all police stations across the district.
During the meeting, the DPO conducted a detailed review of the crime statistics and police performance over the past month.
He issued specific instructions for district-wide operations to curb criminal activities, with a focus on apprehending wanted criminals, drug dealers, and individuals involved in serious offenses.
In his address, DPO Syed Mukhtar Shah emphasized a comprehensive crackdown on criminal elements.
He directed the officers to intensify efforts to apprehend absconders, prioritize addressing citizens’ complaints, and expedite ongoing investigations with a commitment to justice.
Effective patrols and proactive policing were stressed to ensure a safer community.
The DPO also called for utilizing all available resources to secure the arrest of suspects in serious cases and ensure investigations are based on factual evidence.
He urged improvements in police performance to foster a peaceful environment in the district.
Highlighting the importance of integrity, the DPO instructed SHOs to take strong actions against drug dealers within their jurisdictions while ensuring the rights of citizens are protected and unnecessary harassment is avoided.
He underscored the need to apprehend actual culprits and prevent misuse of authority.
DPO Mukhtar Shah further instructed the police to establish strong relations with the public, respond promptly to their grievances, and enforce laws strictly.
He particularly called for action against aerial firing, violations of the Loudspeaker Act, and other breaches of the law.
Officers were also directed to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) by addressing issues such as unregistered tenants and inadequate security at critical locations.
Patrols, snap checks, and search operations were ordered to be intensified.
Following the meeting, DPO Syed Mukhtar Shah inspected the security arrangements at Police Lines Jadba, ensuring compliance with safety standards.
