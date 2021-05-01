DPO Torghar posted as SP traffic Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Torghar Qamar Hayat on Saturday posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Abbottabad.

Inspector General Police KPK has shuffled two police officers of Hazara division including DPO Torghar, who has posted as SP Abbotabad while SP Traffic Abbottabad Ishtiaq Ahmed, has posted as DPO Battagram, an official said.

Earlier, Qamar Hayat was working as Deputy Superintendent of Police headquarters Abbottabad before assuming the charge as DPO Torghar.