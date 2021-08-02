UrduPoint.com

DPO, Trade Union Discuss Maintenance Of Law & Order In Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:24 PM

DPO, Trade Union discuss maintenance of law & order in Muharram

District Police Officer (DPO), Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi Monday held meeting with Trade Union for maintaining law and order and ensuring peaceful observing of Muharram-ul-Harram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi Monday held meeting with Trade Union for maintaining law and order and ensuring peaceful observing of Muharram-ul-Harram.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abbottabad, Malik Ijaz and senior members and office bearers of the Trade Union attended the meeting at large. The meeting discussed maintenance of peace during Muharram-ul-Harram in detail.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi said that the union has always played crucial role in maintaining peace in the city and has extended full cooperation to administration in all kind of situation, which is always acknowledged by the administration.

He said that keeping in view the current situation, they bringing further improvement in security affairs and a search and strike operation is being carried out against suspects and around hotels, inns and imambargahs. He said that besides the activities of anti-social elements and suspects, strict monitoring of social media is also being carried out.

On this occasion, the office bearers of Trade Union assured all kind of cooperation of DPO and said that like past they full support district administration during Muharram-ul-Harram to promote the environment of brotherhood and harmony for peace observance of Muharram.

