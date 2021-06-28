UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Transferred Police Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 10:17 PM

DPO transferred police officials

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem Monday transferred police officials and directed them to report at new posting places with immediate effect

kHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem Monday transferred police officials and directed them to report at new posting places with immediate effect.

Inspector Munawar Gujar was transferred to Police station Nawan Shehr, from Police station Sarae Sidhu.

Inspector Saeed Ahmed was posted at Police Station Saray Sidhu from Police lines. Sub Inspector Khalid Bloch was appointed at Police Station Makhdoom purr and ASI, Farukh Abass was directed to report as InCharge chowki Jandali.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi previews Sharjah Oasis for Techno ..

34 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s re-export trade amounted to AED467.5 bn ..

34 minutes ago

UK Police Officer Convicted of Manslaughter Kept J ..

1 minute ago

UN Chief Worried By 'Volatile' Situation on Iraq-S ..

1 minute ago

Prague Confirms Its Hostility to Russia By Asking ..

2 minutes ago

SU conducts pre-entry test for admissions to M.Phi ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.