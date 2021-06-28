DPO transferred police officials

(@FahadShabbir)

kHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem Monday transferred police officials and directed them to report at new posting places with immediate effect.

Inspector Munawar Gujar was transferred to Police station Nawan Shehr, from Police station Sarae Sidhu.

Inspector Saeed Ahmed was posted at Police Station Saray Sidhu from Police lines. Sub Inspector Khalid Bloch was appointed at Police Station Makhdoom purr and ASI, Farukh Abass was directed to report as InCharge chowki Jandali.