UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Transfers 5 SHOs, Suspends In-charge Muhafiz Squad

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 05:22 PM

DPO transfers 5 SHOs, suspends in-charge Muhafiz squad

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera has transferred five station house officers (SHOs) of different police stations and suspended the in-charge Muhafiz Squad over poor performance.

The police spokesman said SHO Tarkhanawala Awais Gujjar has been transferred and posted as SHO Sillanwali police station, Inspector Afzal Lali already posted at Police Lines has been posted as SHO Shahpur Saddar police station.

Inspector Sahib Khan presently working at Police Lines has been posted to Shahnikdar police station and Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed as SHO Bhalwal Saddar police station while Sub-Inspector Farooq Hasnaat working as SHO Silanwali was posted as SHO Kotmomin police station.

The DPO took action over poor performance of In-charge Muhafiz Squad Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Fahad Bilal, suspended him and ordered him to report to Police Lines Sargodha.

All the officers have relinquished their charges and taken over their new duties.

Related Topics

Police Poor Police Station Sargodha Bhalwal Shahpur Sillanwali Saddar Iftikhar Ahmed

Recent Stories

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

36 minutes ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

50 minutes ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British girl demands protection for her ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.