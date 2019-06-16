DPO transfers 5 SHOs, suspends in-charge Muhafiz squad

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera has transferred five station house officers (SHOs) of different police stations and suspended the in-charge Muhafiz Squad over poor performance.

The police spokesman said SHO Tarkhanawala Awais Gujjar has been transferred and posted as SHO Sillanwali police station, Inspector Afzal Lali already posted at Police Lines has been posted as SHO Shahpur Saddar police station.

Inspector Sahib Khan presently working at Police Lines has been posted to Shahnikdar police station and Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed as SHO Bhalwal Saddar police station while Sub-Inspector Farooq Hasnaat working as SHO Silanwali was posted as SHO Kotmomin police station.

The DPO took action over poor performance of In-charge Muhafiz Squad Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Fahad Bilal, suspended him and ordered him to report to Police Lines Sargodha.

All the officers have relinquished their charges and taken over their new duties.