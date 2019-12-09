DPO transfers all SHOs in police stations across district Sargodha

District Police Officer (DPO) Amara Athar has transferred all Station House Officers SHOs in the district and posted them at different Police Stations (PS)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Amara Athar has transferred all Station House Officers SHOs in the district and posted them at different Police Stations (PS).

According to details the DPO has transferred her Personal Staff officer and Reader while transferred Ameer Khan SHO Bhalwal Police Station to City Police station Sargodha.

The Security Incharge Fazal Qadir Shah has been posted as SHO Cant police station, Qasir Abbas Gujjar SHO Kotmomin, Arif Hussain Cheema SHO City PS Bhalwal, Malik Tariq SHO Factory area Sargodha, Zeshan Iqbal Urban Area, Rana Asad Awais at Sajid Shaheed PS, Muhammad Azmat at Saddar PS Sargodha.

Similarly, Mamoon Ali has been posted as SHO Karana PS, Anayat Ullah as Incharge security branch, Farooq Hasnaat as SHO Jhawarian PS, Muuhammad NAseem SHO Laksian PS, Arshad Gondal SHO Shah Nikdar PS, Arbab Tufail SHO Miani PS, Shaid Iqbal SHO Tarkhanawala PS, Abdul Majeed SHO Sahiwal PS and Asif Sultan SHO/ Choki Incharge PS Chak Mubarak.

The DPO has also ordered police officials Hayder Ali Tipu, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Ilyas and Sohail Zafar to report in the police line Sargodha.

The DPO directed that all check posts across district would also be made functional and access police personals deployed at the DPO office would perform their duties on the check posts.