DPO Transfers Four SHOs

Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:58 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rauf Babar Wednesday ordered posting and transfers of four SHO in vital public interest

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rauf Babar Wednesday ordered posting and transfers of four SHO in vital public interest.

A notification issued here said that Inspector Zafarullha Khan has been transferred from Police Line and posted as SHO Lakki Police Station.

Sub Inspector Saadullah Khan has been transferred as SHO Lakki Police and posted as SHO Police Station Didiwala while SI Abdur Raziq Khan has been transferred from Didiwala and posted as SHO Ghazni Khel Police Station. Similarly, Sidamsaz Khan has been appointed as SHO Norang Police Station.

All the SHO assumed charge of their new responsibilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

