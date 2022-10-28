DPO transfers officers

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Friday transferred four officers.

SHO Bhagtanwala Nazeer Ahmed had been transferred to Police Lines while Sub Inspector Muhammad Shamshar joyia was directed to take the charge of Police Station Bhagtanwala as SHO.

The DPO suspended SHO Sahiwal Muhammad Afzal Lali and deployed Inspector Muhammad Naseamas SHO Sahiwal while Sub-inspector Azher Iqbal was directed to report Sahiwal Police stationas an investigation officer.