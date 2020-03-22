UrduPoint.com
DPO Transfers Seven Police Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 03:00 PM

DPO transfers seven police officers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Ammara Ather has transferred seven police officers of the district.

Police spokesman said Sunday that according to notification, Sub-Inspector Rana Muhammad Ameen has been transferred from Meel Police Station and posted as SHO at Phularwan Police station, Sub-Inspector Farooq Hasnaat from Satellite Police station to Urban Area Police Staion, Sub-Inspector Zeeshan Iqbal transferred from Urban Area Police Station and posted as SHO Sahiwal Police Station, Sub-Inspector Tariq Ifran from Police Line and posted as SHO at Satellite Police Station, Sub-Inspector Nasir Abbas Shah transferred from Chowki 32 SB to SHO Meela Police Station, Sub- Inspector Shahid Iqbal from Sahiwal Police Station to Police Line and Sub-Inspector Zahid Abdullah transferred from Kirana Police Station and posted as Incharge Police Chowki at 32 SB. DPO has also issued a directive to all the officers to act promptly.

