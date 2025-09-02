DPO, Ulema Discuss Security Arrangements For Processions Of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 09:57 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad on Tuesday held an important meeting with local Ulema over security arrangements for processions of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal
According to a release of police department, the DPO briefed the Ulema of different schools of thought about the security arrangements planned by the police.
He listened to the different suggestions in this regard.
The Ulema expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.
