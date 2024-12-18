Open Menu

DPO Upper Kohistan Vows Zero Tolerance Against Criminals In Monthly Crime Review Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:20 AM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Upper Kohistan, Farmanullah on Wednesday pledged to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drug peddlers, aerial shooters, and those displaying weapons on social media to instill fear among the public. Chairing the monthly crime review meeting, he asserted that no leniency would be shown to criminal elements.

The meeting, attended by DSP Headquarters Masood Khan, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and all Station House Officers (SHOs), focused on reviewing district-wide crime trends and formulating a strategy for the arrest of proclaimed offenders, drug peddlers, and suspects involved in serious crimes.

DPO Farmanullah instructed SDPOs and SHOs to personally inspect security arrangements at sensitive locations, both internal and external, and ensure that police officers and personnel on duty are given timely instructions on security protocols.

He called for swift action on public complaints, directing Circle Officers to launch emergency search operations to arrest wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders.

He emphasized that these operations should be personally supervised to ensure a significant reduction in crime rates.

Strict instructions were issued to take firm action against drug peddlers, loan sharks, and individuals involved in immoral activities. The DPO also stressed the need to make security arrangements for foreign workers at Dasu and Harban Bhasha Dam projects foolproof.

Highlighting the importance of proactive policing, the DPO ordered the enhancement of patrols, snap-checking, and search operations. He urged the police to maintain close coordination with religious scholars, local community elders, and civil society to strengthen community policing and involve them in crime prevention initiatives.

DPO Farmanullah also emphasized courteous treatment of complainants at police stations. He instructed officers to properly register complaints and ensure that justice is served according to the law, fostering trust and confidence in the police force.

