DPO Urges Citizens To Refrain From Aerial Firing On New Year's Eve

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Dr. Zahidullah Khan, has issued a message cautioning citizens against aerial firing and fireworks on New Year’s Eve celebrations

According to DPO office, the DPO has directed the circle Sub Divisional Police officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations to take strict action against those who engage in aerial firing under prevailing laws.

This move aims to maintain public safety and prevent any potential harm or damage.

Emphasizing that firing in the air is both illegal and immoral, DPO Khan stressed that it poses a significant threat to innocent lives.

"A bullet fired from your gun can kill an innocent person, and your temporary happiness can become a lifelong disease for others," DPO Khan warned.

He urged citizens to avoid aerial firing and instead celebrate the new year in a peaceful and responsible manner.

