DPO Urges Cops To Wear Face Mask A Must

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera has urged police personnel to wear face mask is a must to save them from fatal COVID-19 virus.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Bahawalpur has issued directions to all SDPOs, SHOs and other staff of the Police Department to wear face mask.

He said that Inspector General Police, Punjab, had already issued directions to whole provincial police to wear face mask when they were on duty. "All police personnel will have to adopt measures to save them from fatal virus of COVID-19.

He also instructed the police personnel to avoid standing in gatherings besides keeping some distance whenever they talk to anyone.

