DPO Urges Trader Community To Follow SOPs Against Corona Spread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla, Malik Ejaz chairing a meeting here Tuesday urged trader community to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and help government to contain corona from spreading.

He said that it is moral and national obligation of each and every member of society to liaise and work for eradication of corona virus.

He said that all the traders and business owners must follow the guideline and SOPs to open shops and business places in wake o f corona pandemic.

He said that social distancing and adopting precautionary measures are needed to control the spread of corona virus.

He said it is one of the responsibilities of police to serve people adding all the steps would be taken to achieve the objective.

Traders appreciated the efforts of DPO to maintain law and order in the area and assured him that police would be extended support and cooperation in performing duties.

