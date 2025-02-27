Open Menu

DPO Visit House Of Shaheed Constable Gehla Khan And Ijaz Ahmed

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 06:53 PM

According to the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, practical steps are being taken for the welfare of police martyrs

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) According to the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, practical steps are being taken for the welfare of police martyrs.

District Police Officer Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed visited the house of Shaheed Constable Gehla Khan and Shaheed Constable Ijaz Ahmed.

The DPO met the heirs of the martyr, inquired about their well-being and gave gifts.

The DPO discussed with the heirs regarding the education of children. In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that we have not forgotten our martyrs. The country is established only through the sacrifices of the martyrs. Those who sacrifice their lives for national security are our real heroes and are our pride.

He further said that the heirs of the martyrs are our family and all possible steps are being taken for the welfare of the families of the martyred police.

