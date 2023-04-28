UrduPoint.com

DPO Visited Police Lines Attock, Met The Newly Recruited Police Recruits

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan visited Police Lines Attock on Friday. He reviewed the ongoing upgradation works in Police Lines and issued appropriate orders in this regard.

He met the newly recruited police recruits and congratulated them on joining Attock Police.

He directed the police line staff (RI, line officer, police line manager) to use all resources to provide all kinds of facilities to all the new recruits and to take special care of their welfare.

