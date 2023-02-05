UrduPoint.com

DPO Visits Azam Warsak Area To Check Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DPO visits Azam Warsak area to check security

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain Marwat visited the Azam Warsak area near sub-division Wana and checked the security situation in the bazaar.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO was briefed about the security situation by the Additional SHO of Azam Warsak Police Station Usman Khan Mehsud over which the former expressed his satisfaction.

During the visit, the district police chief also met with the tribal elders and traders of Azam Warsak bazaar and mingled with the people.

The public expressed happiness and satisfaction by seeing the district police chief among them.

They were of the view that if the DPO himself was visiting the market and assessing the security situation it proved that peace has been established in the area.

They assured full cooperation with the police department in every possible way for maintaining the peace in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said no one would be allowed to disturb the peace, adding that police would not hesitate in rendering any type of sacrifice in that regard.

He said it was the responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of the citizens which will be fulfilled at any cost.

The tribal leaders paid tribute to the hard work and sacrifices of the DPO and said the public was feeling secure after his arrival. Moreover, they said, the people's trust in the police has increased.

The DPO, while talking to the tribal elders, said you people also have an important role in maintaining peace. "The police will always be there to serve and protect you," he added.

He stressed on the collective efforts of police and elders to suppress anti-social and anti-peace elements.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Wana Usman Khan Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

55 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

1 hour ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

1 hour ago
 SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.