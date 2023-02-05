DPO visits Azam Warsak area to check security

(@FahadShabbir)

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain Marwat visited the Azam Warsak area near sub-division Wana and checked the security situation in the bazaar.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO was briefed about the security situation by the Additional SHO of Azam Warsak Police Station Usman Khan Mehsud over which the former expressed his satisfaction.

During the visit, the district police chief also met with the tribal elders and traders of Azam Warsak bazaar and mingled with the people.

The public expressed happiness and satisfaction by seeing the district police chief among them.

They were of the view that if the DPO himself was visiting the market and assessing the security situation it proved that peace has been established in the area.

They assured full cooperation with the police department in every possible way for maintaining the peace in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said no one would be allowed to disturb the peace, adding that police would not hesitate in rendering any type of sacrifice in that regard.

He said it was the responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of the citizens which will be fulfilled at any cost.

The tribal leaders paid tribute to the hard work and sacrifices of the DPO and said the public was feeling secure after his arrival. Moreover, they said, the people's trust in the police has increased.

The DPO, while talking to the tribal elders, said you people also have an important role in maintaining peace. "The police will always be there to serve and protect you," he added.

He stressed on the collective efforts of police and elders to suppress anti-social and anti-peace elements.