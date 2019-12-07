DPO visits Billitang police station

District Police Station (DPO) Aman Mansoor saturday visited Bilitang police station and checked its record and progress. The DPO also observed facilities for complainants present in police station and facilities for police personals as well

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : District Police Station (DPO) Aman Mansoor saturday visited Bilitang police station and checked its record and progress. The DPO also observed facilities for complainants present in police station and facilities for police personals as well.

He directed ASP Sadar and SHO to enhance facilities for complainants inside Billitang police station.

Finally, the DPO directed all the staff present in police station to serve public and resolve their issues.