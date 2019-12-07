UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Visits Billitang Police Station

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 05:32 PM

DPO visits Billitang police station

District Police Station (DPO) Aman Mansoor saturday visited Bilitang police station and checked its record and progress. The DPO also observed facilities for complainants present in police station and facilities for police personals as well

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : District Police Station (DPO) Aman Mansoor saturday visited Bilitang police station and checked its record and progress. The DPO also observed facilities for complainants present in police station and facilities for police personals as well.

He directed ASP Sadar and SHO to enhance facilities for complainants inside Billitang police station.

Finally, the DPO directed all the staff present in police station to serve public and resolve their issues.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Progress All

Recent Stories

Junaid Jamshed's 3rd death anniversary observed in ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Resume Gas Supplies Beneficial to Ukrain ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

Oxford University Press organizes teacher training ..

10 minutes ago

 16-player squad announced for upcoming tests mat ..

12 minutes ago

External Meddling in Libyan War Grows, New Types o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.