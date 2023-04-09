Close
DPO Visits Catholic Church To Review Easter Security

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DPO visits Catholic Church to review Easter security

KOHAT, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar visited the Catholic Church on Sunday to review Easter security at night.

DSP City Sadat Khan and other police officers also accompanied him on the occasion.

During the visit, he made a detailed inspection of the security arrangements in and around the church premises.

The district police chief also met leaders of the Christian community and church administrators.

DPO Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar instructed the police personnel on duty to remain alert at all times and use bullet proof jackets and helmets during duty.

He exhorted the police officers and men to adopt all precautionary measures and focus all their attention on the protection of life and property of the people and the establishment of law and order.

