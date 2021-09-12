UrduPoint.com

DPO Visits CBO, Checks Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Office (DPO) Faisal Shehzad Sunday visited Cantonment board Okara (CBO) and checked security arrangements there.

A spokesperson for the police said 13 polling stations had been set up in three wards for the CBO elections, where men and women exercised their right to vote.

Two sectors and four sub-sectors had been set up for tight security, the spokesman said.

As many as 300 police officers and personnel were deployed to maintain law and order during the elections.

More Stories From Pakistan

