DPO visits check post to review security situation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Nasir Mehmood Wednesday visited Abba Shaheed Check post and reviewed the overall security situation keeping in view the prevailing threats.

He inspected the security arrangements there made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The DPO issued directions for further improving security arrangements at the check post and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He directed to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.