Open Menu

DPO Visits Check Post To Review Security Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DPO visits check post to review security situation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Nasir Mehmood Wednesday visited Abba Shaheed Check post and reviewed the overall security situation keeping in view the prevailing threats.

He inspected the security arrangements there made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The DPO issued directions for further improving security arrangements at the check post and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He directed to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Nasir Post All

Recent Stories

PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Go ..

PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..

29 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangement ..

Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier

2 hours ago
 Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

3 hours ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

3 hours ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

5 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

6 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

8 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

22 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan