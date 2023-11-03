DPO visits check post to review security situation

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah visited Shaheed Sami Ullah Check post and reviewed the overall security situation keeping in view the prevailing threats

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah visited Shaheed Sami Ullah Check post and reviewed the overall security situation keeping in view the prevailing threats.

The district police chief visited Shaheed Sami Ullah check post where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the check post and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation. He directed the on-duty personnel to make special arrangements to be safe from Sniper shot targets. Besides, he asked them to keep vigilance around them through night vision at night.

The DPO also checked the cleanliness of weapons and the heavy guns installed on the fronts of the post. He also advised the on-duty personnel to treat people politely.