DPO Visits Check Posts In District Swabi, Inspects Record

District Police Officer Swabi, Najam-ul-Hasnain here Thursday visited police check posts of Tordher, Kalu Khan, Jehangeera, and Khanda and inspected records

He also inspected the lock-up, store room, and front desk and reviewed security measures.

He also directed the In-charge of check posts to ensure proper monitoring of adjacent areas to avert any untoward incidents and launch a crackdown on anti-social elements to control street crimes.

He directed the police force to do duty with dedication and professionalism and come up to the expectations of people.

