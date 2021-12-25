DPO visits Churches in Dera, reviews security

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Saturday paid a special visit to all the churches and blockades of Dera city to review the security arrangements on the eve of Christmas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Saturday paid a special visit to all the churches and blockades of Dera city to review the security arrangements on the eve of Christmas.

He also met with all the church administrators in the city and directed the police officers to work with the administration of the churches to finalise the security arrangements.

He also presented Christmas cakes to the Christian community.

Talking to media men he said, steps have been taken to ensure foolproof security and for this purpose police patrols have been intensified. He said, monitoring was also carried out and the entire record was stored in cameras. Unauthorised persons were barred from entering the corridors near the churches and the suspects were kept under strict surveillance to prevent any untoward incident.