DPO visits churches, reviews security measures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar Sunday visited various churches in the city and reviewed security arrangements there.

He said that providing a peaceful environment to any public gathering was a responsibility of the police.

He said security arrangements for churches had been made foolproof.

He said that more than 200 policemen had been deployed for security of churches and implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) was also being ensured.