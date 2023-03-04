DPO visits city, reviews security

KOHAT, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Shehzada Umar Abbas here Saturday paid a surprise visit to the main markets of the city and listened to the problems of people.

He met with representatives of trade organizations and inquired about their concerns.

He also reviewed the security of sensitive locations in the main market and directed police officials to remain vigilant and be prepared to avoid any untoward incident.

He also directed strict monitoring of movement at egress and ingress points of the city and urged people to cooperate with the police force to further improve the security of the city.