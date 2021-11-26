UrduPoint.com

DPO Visits City, Reviews Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:07 PM

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Hungu, Ikram Ullah Khan Friday visited different police stations and check posts in the city and reviewed security arrangements.

He also visited different areas of the city and inspected performance of CCTV cameras.

He also visited Rescue check post 15 and met with policemen.

DPO directed police officials to be vigilant and work with dedication and professionalism to come up to the expectations of people.

Later, he visited City Police Station and checked record of reports and complaints.

