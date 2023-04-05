DPO visits DHQ hospital to enquire after injured policemen

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has paid a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) where he enquired after the health of a policeman who recently got injured in exchange of fire with terrorists in the limits of Daraban police station.

On this occasion, the DPO was accompanied by DSP Kulachi Asif Mahmood, DSP Headquarters Syed Asghar Ali Shah, and other police officers, said a police spokesman.

It is worth to be mentioned here that a police constable namely Ilyas got injured during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Kot-Essa area of Daraban on Tuesday.

The DPO also met with the hospital's officials in order to ensure the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured.

The district police chief commended the valour and courage of the policemen and prayed for their early recovery.