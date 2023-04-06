DPO visits district jail, reviews security

District Police Officer (DPO) Najam-ul- Hasnain here on Thursday visited the district jail and reviewed security matters

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) : District Police Officer (DPO) Najam-ul- Hasnain here on Thursday visited the district jail and reviewed security matters.

The DPO visited various sections of the district jail and inspected the working of the CCTV cameras.

He also met with security officials and directed them to be vigilant and careful. He also directed them to use helmets and bulletproof jackets during duty hours.

He stressed security officials to avoid using mobile phones during duty hours and remain alert to avoid any untoward incident. He also warned about action against negligence and dereliction of duty.