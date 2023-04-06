Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

DPO Visits District Jail, Reviews Security

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 10:18 PM

DPO visits district jail, reviews security

District Police Officer (DPO) Najam-ul- Hasnain here on Thursday visited the district jail and reviewed security matters

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) : District Police Officer (DPO) Najam-ul- Hasnain here on Thursday visited the district jail and reviewed security matters.

The DPO visited various sections of the district jail and inspected the working of the CCTV cameras.

He also met with security officials and directed them to be vigilant and careful. He also directed them to use helmets and bulletproof jackets during duty hours.

He stressed security officials to avoid using mobile phones during duty hours and remain alert to avoid any untoward incident. He also warned about action against negligence and dereliction of duty.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Jail Alert

Recent Stories

Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Ch ..

Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Challenge at 10th Nad Al Sheba S ..

5 minutes ago
 Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourf ..

Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourfold Since 1996 - Lukashenko

1 minute ago
 Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Corres ..

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Correspondent Gershkovich on April 1 ..

19 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review security arrangements for Y ..

Meeting held to review security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

19 minutes ago
 Head's acts should reflect collective thinking of ..

Head's acts should reflect collective thinking of institution: Federal Minister ..

10 minutes ago
 US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, ..

US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, Not Taliban - State Dept.

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.