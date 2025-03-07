DPO Visits District Jail, Reviews Security Arrangements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM
KOAHT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Zahidullah Khan has paid a surprise visit to District Jail Kohat and reviewed the security arrangements.
Superintendent Jail Abdul Bari, other jail officials and local police officers were present on the occasion.
The DPO conducted a detailed inspection of the internal and external security arrangements of the jail and reviewed the measures taken to protect the prisoners in view of the current security situation.
He inspected various parts of the jail, security check posts and entry and exit routes .
Furthermore, the DPO inspected the security layers in the areas surrounding the jail and directed the personnel deployed there to be alert.
Describing the overall security of the jail as satisfactory, he issued instructions to the jail authorities and police officers to be more vigilant, make security measures more effective and foolproof in view of any possible threat.
Dr. Zahidullah Khan urged the jail staff to be ready at all times to respond immediately to any unusual situation and to remain vigilant to thwart any possible threat by adopting modern security methods.
APP/azq/378
