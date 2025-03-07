Open Menu

DPO Visits District Jail, Reviews Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM

DPO visits district jail, reviews security arrangements

KOAHT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Zahidullah Khan has paid a surprise visit to District Jail Kohat and reviewed the security arrangements.

Superintendent Jail Abdul Bari, other jail officials and local police officers were present on the occasion.

The DPO conducted a detailed inspection of the internal and external security arrangements of the jail and reviewed the measures taken to protect the prisoners in view of the current security situation.

He inspected various parts of the jail, security check posts and entry and exit routes .

Furthermore, the DPO inspected the security layers in the areas surrounding the jail and directed the personnel deployed there to be alert.

Describing the overall security of the jail as satisfactory, he issued instructions to the jail authorities and police officers to be more vigilant, make security measures more effective and foolproof in view of any possible threat.

Dr. Zahidullah Khan urged the jail staff to be ready at all times to respond immediately to any unusual situation and to remain vigilant to thwart any possible threat by adopting modern security methods.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

6 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB ..

Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025

9 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy mon ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi P ..

184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

10 hours ago
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

10 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

10 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

11 hours ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

11 hours ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan