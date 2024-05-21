DPO visits Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, inspects construction work

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday visited Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera and inspected the ongoing construction work and security arrangements.

According to a police spokesman, Revenue Inspector of Police Lines Aman Ullah and Line Officer Kazim Hussain briefed the DPO about the progress over the ongoing construction work.

The DPO ordered to complete the construction work at earliest.

The DPO also visited different barracks and units where he met with the personnel on-duty. He listened to the problems of the personnel and issued necessary instructions for their resolution.

Speaking on this occasion, he also directed the on-duty personnel to ensure use bullet proof jackets and helmets for their own safety.

He advised them to be vigilant all the times to ensure their own and the public's safety.

APP/akt