DPO visits flour distribution points at distribution points

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas visited flour distribution points established at Dring Stadium and Government Abbasia High school Saturday morning.

He reviewed security protocols, registration procedures, and delivery processes.

He gave instructions to the officers on duty to facilitate people.

He directed SDPOs and SHOs to maintain discipline during flour distribution.

DPO has said that providing convenience and security to the masses is part of our duties.