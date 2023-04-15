DPO visits free flour point, reviews security arrangements

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan in Saturday visited the Free Flour Point in Attock District and reviewed the security arrangements. He issued appropriate orders in this regard.

The DPO said that strict security arrangements have been made at all the Free Flour Points in the district due to the rush of the people. Timely supply of flour should be ensured at all the points made by the Government of Pakistan for the convenience of the poor people, he said and added that due to the rush of women, heavy deployment of ladies police personnel had been ensured at each Point.